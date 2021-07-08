Watch
SportsLocal Sports

Actions

Former Wildcat standout Hale calls UArizona a destination job

items.[0].videoTitle
New UArizona baseball coach talks shop in a one-on-one interview with Pat Parris.
Posted at 8:33 PM, Jul 07, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-07 23:33:54-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The University of Arizona introduced new head baseball coach Chip Hale on Wednesday during a news conference at Hi Corbett Field.

The former Wildcat standout, major league player and big league manager takes over for Jay Johnson who left for LSU.

Hale calls this a destination job.

He will earn $500,000 in the first year of a 5-year contract.

But it is more than just a job to a man who is a life-long Wildcat.

During a one-on-one interview with KGUN9, Hale discussed the emotions of returning to his alma mater to coach.

Pat: "Chip let's start with the emotion you felt when you came in. It had to be surreal?"

Chip: "It was very surreal. I think that it would have been more if we were at Sancet (Stadium) where I walked in with coach (Jerry) Kindall. But I was lucky. Unfortunately I was looking right at coach Stitt. So there's a lot of emotion the whole time. It just felt good, it felt right."

Pat: "What did it feel like to put the uniform on for the first time in a long time?"

Chip: "It felt great. It felt fantastic. People don't know, but in pro ball they know this because they talk to me about it a lot. They knew this was always kind of a destination place for me and I would have loved to always come back."

Pat: "Talk about that process because you're the one that reached out right?"

Chip: "Yeah I reached out to Dave (Heeke) and let him know that I was interested. But I did tell him I know this is difficult decision for you and who you're going to talk to. I would just like to be in the process. But I'll support, I'm a Wildcat, and I'll support whatever you do."

Pat: "What do you think Jerry Kindall would be thinking about right now? I'm sure he's very proud."

Chip: "I know he's proud. I think he would tell me this is going to be a lot of work. You have to get the best people around you. Which he was good at. But he would tell me you're going to do a great job."

As a player, Chip Hale played for then head coach Jerry Kindall, helping the Wildcats to the 1986 College World Series title.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Send us a video on why you love where you live!

Send us a video on why you love where you live!