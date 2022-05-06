Former Wildcat Sam Thomas to make WNBA Debut

TUCSON, Arizona — Former Arizona Wildcat Sam Thomas is set to make her WNBA debut when the Phoenix Mercury host the Las Vegas Aces in the season opener at the Footprint Center.

Thomas made the team as an undrafted free agent. She was a five-starter and captain for the Wildcats, and helped lead Arizona to the 2021 NCAA Title Game.

Thomas is known for her defense and leadership ability. The Las Vegas native will be going up against her hometown team on opening night.