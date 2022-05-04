Former Wildcat Sam Thomas makes Phoenix Mercury Roster

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — It's official: Former Arizona Women's Basketball star Sam Thomas will be on the final roster for the WNBA's Phoenix Mercury.

Thomas was a five-year starter for Arizona head coach Adia Barnes from 2017 to 2022. She helped lead the Wildcats to the NIT Championship title in 2019 and two NCAA Tournament appearances, including the NCAA title game in 2021. She was known for her leadership and defensive skills.

Though not drafted, the team's website reports Thomas has been named on the Mercury roster following tryouts.

With Thomas on the roster in Phoenix, the door is open for a potential WNBA matchup between former Wildcats: Aari McDonald, now with the Atlanta Dream, is scheduled to play in Phoenix when the two teams match up on Friday, June 10.