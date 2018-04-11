Former Wildcat QB Brandon Dawkins transferring to Indiana

Former Arizona Wildcat QB Brandon Dawkins is transferring to Indiana, and will be able to play this season as a graduate transfer.

Dawkins, who previously announced that he would play his final season elsewhere, entered the 2017 season as the Wildcat starter until he was replaced by Khalil Tate. Dawkins appeared in 22 games in his Arizona career, throwing for 15 touchdowns. He was more of a running threat, rushing for 20 more scores.

Indiana is coming off a 5-7 season. Dawkins will compete with sophomore Peyton Ramsey among others in an attempt to win the starting spot.

His tweet of "B-Town" is a reference to Bloomington, Indiana.