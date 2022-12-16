Former Wildcat Nick Folk still kicking with the Patriots

TUCSON, Arizona — When Nick Folk kicked at Arizona Stadium from 2003 to 2006, he did so when the field was still made up of natural grass.

"It's all changed," said Folk. "The whole endzone. The indoor facility wasn't here. Our locker room was in McKale. It's all changed since I've been here."

Folk initially left Arizona as a sixth round draft pick by the Dallas Cowboys. After having initial success, he was released.

"You just got to get back out there and get back on the saddle," added Folk. "There aren't many guys who don't get released or play for one team their entire career."

Folk landed with the Jets and broke several franchise records, but was eventually released in a salary cap move. He caught on with Tampa Bay, but was released after missing three field goals in a game, ironically to Bill Belichick's Patriots.

"He's got a great deal of humility," said Belichick. "He's a great teammate. He supports everybody."

Always one to give an accomplished veteran a second look, Belichick did so with Folk.

"I trained hard from that last game with Tampa to when I finally got back to playing with New England," said Folk.

Folk hasn't disappointed as a Patriot. He broke the NFL record for consecutive field goals made under 50 yards, with 64.

"No matter how big the situation is, he's got a calmness about him," said Belichick. "Calm but confident."

This week, with his name in the Arizona Stadium Ring of Honor, Folk brings his Patriots team with him to Tucson. It's a homecoming, as the Patriots practice between games out west.

"It's fun to be back and see everyone walking around," said Folk.

"There's a lot of respect for him in that locker room and in the organization," said Belichick.