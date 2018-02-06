Former Wildcat Nick Foles parades in Disney World

Orlando, Florida - Philadelphia will hold its parade for the Super Bowl Champion Eagles on Thursday, but former Wildcat Nick Foles didn't have to wait that long.

Foles made the annual trip to Disney World on Monday and stood a top a float with Mickey Mouse.

"To be at Disney World, to be a part of this, its unbelievable. To see everyone, to be here, it's unreal."

Foles threw for three touchdown passes in the 41-33 win over the Patriots and caught another TD. Heresponded to the screaming Eagles fans.

"It's all right to yell that we are world champs.," he told them. "We've been waiting for that for a while."