Former Wildcat kicker Tyler Loop selected by Baltimore Ravens in sixth round

GREEN BAY. WIS. (KGUN) — Former University of Arizona kicker Tyler Loop has been selected by the Baltimore Ravens in the sixth round, 186th overall, in the 2025 NFL Draft.

Loop becomes the first kicker ever drafted by the Ravens in their franchise history.

Loop could replace future Hall-of-Fame kicker Justin Tucker, who is currently under NFL investigation for alleged misconduct.

During his collegiate career at Arizona, Loop demonstrated exceptional skill and consistency. He converted 67 of 80 field goal attempts, setting a program record for career field goal percentage at 83.8%.

In 2024, he achieved a school-record 62-yard field goal and led the FBS in kickoff touchbacks, with 53 out of 56. Loop also made 126 of 128 extra-point attempts, finishing third in program history with 327 points scored.

He joins fellow Wildcats Tetairoa McMillan and Jonah Savaiinaea in the 2025 draft class.

KGUN 9 will continue to provide updates on Loop's transition to the NFL and his impact with the Baltimore Ravens.