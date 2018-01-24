Former Wildcat Kadeem Allen scores 46 points in G-League game

Pat Parris
8:49 AM, Jan 24, 2018

TUCSON (KGUN9-TV) - Former Arizona Wildcat Kadeem Allen opened eyes with his 46-point performance Tuesday night for the Maine Red Claws, the Boston Celtics G-League team. 

Allen went 16-for-29 from the floor, and knocked down five 3-pointers. 

He also dished out five assists and picked up four steals. 

A defensive specialist with Arizona, Allen has played in just three games during his rookie season with the Celtics.

Allen is on a two-way rookie contract with Boston. 

