Former Wildcat Jonah Savaiinaea selected by Miami Dolphins in second round of 2025 NFL Draft

GREEN BAY, Wis. (KGUN) — Former Arizona Wildcats offensive lineman Jonah Savaiinaea has officially been selected in the 2025 NFL Draft.

The Miami Dolphins chose Savaiinaea with the 37th overall pick during the second round of the draft, held at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin. He was selected as a guard.

Savaiinaea, a 6-foot-4, 324-pound lineman, was a three-year starter for the Wildcats, showcasing versatility and strength across the offensive line.

His performance at the NFL Combine, including a 4.98-second 40-yard dash, highlighted his athleticism and readiness for the professional level.

His selection adds to the University of Arizona's draft talent in the 2025 NFL Draft following yesterday’s wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan’s selection.

KGUN 9 will continue to provide updates on Savaiinaea's NFL journey and his impact with the Dolphins.

