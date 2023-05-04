TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — WNBA training camps have officially begun, which means the start of one former Wildcat's road to making a WNBA roster.

Former Arizona Women's Basketball guard Jade Loville became the 11th Wildcat in program history to be drafted to the WNBA when going in the third round to Seattle Storm with the 33rd pick.

Juliana Albano - Seattle Storm Former Wildcat Jade Loville working to make Seattle Storm roster

"It's highly competitive- I mean, every day we are competing," Loville said in a post-practice Seattle Storm press conference.

Loville is making her first stop on the road to the WNBA, right outside her hometown roots of Sammamish, Washington, with Seattle Storm.

"It's a full-circle moment. It's such a blessing just to be back in the city I was raised in," said Loville.

Loville played her final collegiate season for Adia Barnes' Wildcats, scoring in double figures in all but two games, setting a program record for single-game three-point field goal percentage at 85.7%.

"Coach Adia does a great job of just really making sure we're ready, and Arizona Women's Basketball they produce pros, and there is a reason behind that. We practice like pros, and that's the reason it translates over."

Barnes may have been preparing Jade for the WNBA, but little did she know Loville would be trying to make the team for which Barnes, too, played for herself.

Barnes spent three seasons with Storm-winning a WNBA Championship title with Seattle in 2004 and being named to the Storm's All-Decade Team.

"Adia had us practicing like pros because a lot of the drills we do here are some drills that I did in college this past season. The familiarity of everything has really given me a little edge and given me some confidence to go into practices knowing what I'm doing," Loville said.

With preseason tip-off less than a week away, Loville will use her hometown advantage and experience of playing for a coach with WNBA and Seattle Storm history to earn her spot on the roster when Seattle Storm hosts Phoenix Mercury on May 9th.

Brandon Wade/AP Arizona guard Jade Loville (30) is seen during an NCAA college basketball game against Baylor on Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022, in Dallas. Arizona won 75-54. (AP Photo/Brandon Wade)

"Every single drill matters, and so every single drill you go hard and you really take it personal and do it to the best of your abilities."