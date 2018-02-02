Former Wildcat Eugene Edgerson becomes a police officer

TUCSON - Eugene Edgerson used his long arms on defense to help Arizona to two final fours. On Thursday, he became part of the long arm of the law. Edgerson will be a police officer at Pima College. He was inspired by something from his childhood.

"I had my house broken into a couple of times when I would go to school or my Mom would go to work. We would find out something was stolen from the house. As a kid, it was something I always wanted to do."

Putting on Egerson's badge was his former coach Lute Olson. Egerson remenbered something Olson told him more than twenty years ago.

"He said good people find a way to be successful. Bad people find a way to screw things up. I'm not a bad person. I try to instill that in everybody that I meet."

Edgerson has been a Globetrotter, a referee, and a detention officer. He knows his new role will be no slam dunk, but he's as prepared as he can be.

"It's not about the letter of the law. It's about the spirit of the law. There are laws you have to enforce. You try to give people the benefit of the duty. If it calls, I'll drop the hammer down. I don't care who you are."