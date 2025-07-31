Former Wildcat Caleb Love to join Arizona Men's Basketball 'Ring of Honor'

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Arizona Wildcats announce former Wildcat Caleb Love is joining the Men's Basketball Ring of Honor.

Love was automatically qualified for the award when he won the 2024 Pac-12 Player of the Year award.

Love played for the Wildcats in the 2023-24 season and the 2024-25 season.

He averaged 17.6 points per game in his Wildcat career, scoring 1,304 points over 74 games.

He signed with the Portland Trail Blazers after going undrafted in the 2025 NBA Draft.

