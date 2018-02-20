Former Wildcat Budinger takes his talents to the beach

TUCSON, Ariz. - Former Arizona Wildcat basketball standout Chase Budinger is taking his talents to the beach.

He is teaming up with veteran beach volleyball player Sean Rosenthal.

Budinger turns to professional beach volleyball after a memorable three year career at Arizona and seven seasons in the NBA.

“It’s always been a plan of mine to play volleyball when I was done with basketball,” Budinger told Volleyballmag.com. "My mindset was once I was done with basketball, I wanted to fully commit to volleyball.”

Before attending Arizona to play basketball, Budinger was a highly regarded high school volleyball player in Carlsbad, California.