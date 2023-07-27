Former Wildcat basketball player Charlie Miller still going strong as umpire

TUCSON, Arizona — Six-foot-eight inch umpire Charlie Miller towers above everyone else at the Tucson Parks and Recreation Fast Pitch Softball League. It makes one wonder if he was a competitive athlete.

"Every once in a while, someone says, 'You played at the U of A,'" said Miller.

Originally from Philadelphia, Miller played basketball at Arizona from 1978 to 1982, which means he played under Fred Snowden, the first black head coach at at major university.

"You know, what's funny is that when I got here, I didn't know that."

Snowden would shield his players from hate mail and racism.

"I don't think he let us know, if that makes sense. He told us to do what we were supposed to do."

What Snowden did was lead Miller, who wasn't going to be an NBA draft pick, to a career in business in real estate. He's found time to be a referee and an umpire, as well. He might be the tallest one at Lincoln Park on this night, but he's certainly not the loudest.

"I love when people heckle him because he is so calm," said Stephanie Miller, Charlie's daughter. "I don't know how he does it."

Stephanie Miller also works in athletics as Tucson High School athletic director.

"I actually worked with someone who got a technical foul from him years ago," said Stephanie Miller. "You have to work to get those. He's just a quiet, mellow guy."

On this night, Stephanie is in attendance, as she often is for his games.

"Secretly, I would never tell him this, but my Dad is my best friend. So, just spending time with him as he shares jokes and wisdom."

One could say that Charlie Miller is a gentle giant. He's now semi-retired, and he still gets to be around the sports he loves.

"I just like the kids," said Charlie Miller. "My mother was a teacher and she said that kids keep you young. No words were ever more true."

