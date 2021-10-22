Former Wildcat Aari McDonald leaves Hungarian team

TUCSON, Arizona — Atlanta Dream guard and former Arizona Wildcat Aari McDonald has left her Hungarian team, and they are not happy about it.

Uni Gyor put out a statement calling it "An Unusual Announcement." Part of it, with typos included, reads:

"All of the management of the Club, the staff, and of course all of the Players where shocked, especially because she told no reason for us. The Club completed all obligations of our Contract, as we did it before too.

With this decision she put all of the supporters of the Club, the sponsors of the Club, and for sure the staff and the players in a difficult situation, in a trouble because according to the rules of FIBA, in the EuroCup Group Stage – there is no more chance to sign new player for us. Which means, that the Clubs options on the PointGuard positions rotation, where decreased.

All above, and what happened till this very moment, where the (sport) profession and ethical part of the story, the next steps in this case will be far away from the sport-world and specially from the basketball-court, this gonna be a the territory of lawyers and courts."

McDonald made the WNBA All-Rookie team this past summer playing for the Atlanta Dream after being the No. 3 overall pick the WNBA draft. She told reporters on a zoom call during the season that she was looking forward to embracing Hungarian culture.

