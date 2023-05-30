Former UNC guard Caleb Love transfers to Arizona

TUCSON, Arizona — Arizona men’s basketball confirmed on Tuesday that 6-foot-4 guard Caleb Love has joined the program as a transfer from the University of North Carolina, where he played the last three seasons.

“Caleb is a tremendously talented guard who has significant experience playing college basketball at a high level,” head coach Tommy Lloyd said in a statement. “We look forward to helping Caleb grow his game at Arizona. And as we near the completion of the roster for the upcoming season, we feel great about how everything has come together. Now it’s time for the real work to start.”

During North Carolina's run to the national championship game in 2022, Love, a native of St. Louis, Mo., averaged 18.8 points in six NCAA tournament games. He scored 30 points and made six 3-pointers against UCLA in the Sweet 16, then had 28 points against Duke in the Final Four.

Overall, Love appeared in 101 games over three seasons with the Tar Heels, scoring 1,476 points (14.6 ppg) and making 200 3-pointers while dishing out 338 assists (3.3 apg). He is one of five players in the country to amass those totals in that span.

Love's 200 3-pointers made ranks eighth in UNC history while his point total is 35th all-time in Tar Heel history. Love was named Honorable Mention All-ACC each of the last two seasons after garnering ACC All-Freshman team honors in 2020-21. He had a streak of 86 consecutive games between the 2021-22 and 2022-23 seasons with at least one made 3-pointer to set a UNC record.

Love has two years of eligibility remaining.