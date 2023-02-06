Former UA running back hosts camp for Buena High School football players

SIERRA VISTA, Ariz. (KGUN) — Buena High School running back Andres Bonilla was just four years old when Ka'Deem Carey was running past defenders at Arizona Stadium. This past weekend, the pair took the field together for a 'Carey for Kids' football camp.

“I am a running back as well so it’s nice to know someone had made it to the next level here in Arizona," Bonilla said. "I think it’s motivation so I can make it to the next level as well.”

The Canyon del Oro graduate and former Wildcat spent the day sharing his story and running drills with the team.

“Just getting smiles out them and giving back to the youth is really what I’m here for,” Carey said. “I can just train you guys and just give back to you guys because they don’t think we’re that good out here so coming back and showing that you guys are that good. We get a little bit of opportunity but when we get it I’m going to make sure that this youth know how to control it an how to handle it. ”

Carey for Kids is Carey's way to give back to the community. The Tucson native shared what he did to get to the collegiate and professional level, in hopes to inspire the new generation that sat in front of him.

Carey said he wants to help this new wave of Arizona football players make it to the next level of their playing careers since he has done what they're trying do. The goal of the outings is to connect Carey with young players so he can be a positive role model and help them stay on track, like the men he had in his life growing up in southern Arizona. He credits his past coaches and support system to his success.

“The competitiveness that he tried to instill in us from the beginning, I think I’m going to take that from today and just you know be competitive in all levels. Even in school, ” Buena football quarterback Nash Moore said.

This past Saturday's camp was the second time Carey has held a camp at the Sierra Vista High School.

"It was another great camp with Ka'Deem Carey," Buena Football head coach Joe Thomas said. "I really appreciate his time, energy and passion for what he does. The Buena players had a great time in the classroom setting, on the field and in the weight room."