Former U of A golfer attempting to defend Casino Del Sol Classic Title

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — It’s a homecoming for four University of Arizona Women’s Golf alumni. The Epson Tour has returned to Sewailo Golf Course once again.

The defending champion, Gigi Stoll, is someone who’s not just returning to this course but returning to her college town.

“It’s nostalgic to be back and just a lot of really good memories," Stoll said.

From 2015 to 2019, Stoll called Tucson and Sewailo Golf Course home.

“(I've played this course) 400 times to make a rough guess," Stoll said. "I mean we’ve played out her a lot.”

Stoll won the 2018 National Championship with U of A Women’s Golf and now as a pro, she still sees some familiar faces.

“Two of the girls we won the National Championship with are also here," Stoll said. "Hailey Moore and Yu-Sang Hou, so all three of us are here and its nice for everyone to be back.”

Stoll comes back to Sewailo Golf Course as a defending champ for the Casino Del Sol Classic.

“I’ve never been to defend a title on the Epson tour, and I actually feel like it’s a privilege to be a defending champion," Stoll said.

But that title didn't come easy.

“It’s a golf course that you know, you feel like you should do everything right so to speak so my first year I didn’t perform the way I wanted to," Stoll said.

Since then, Stoll has changed her mindset to do one thing.

“Just take it one shot at a time," Stoll said.

The tournament tees off tomorrow as Stoll seeks her second win on the tour.

--

STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

