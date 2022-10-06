Former Sun Devil Colin Theisen now skating on Tucson ice

TUCSON, Arizona — Roadrunners forward Colin Theisen may not have grown up in Arizona but this isn't his first time playing ice hockey in the state.

Theisen began his collegiate career at Notre Dame, and he was a freshman on Fighting Irish team that was the 2018 NCAA Runner-Up.

"We were a good team and made some deep playoff pushes," said Theisen, pronounced Tyson. "I learned a lot."

After graduating from Notre Dame, Theisen decided to use his extra season of eligibility, due to Covid-19, elsewhere. He entered a Masters program at Arizona State, and played for Greg Powers' Sun Devil program, which has only been Division 1 since 2016.

"I thought ASU was the best spot and best fit for me," said Theisen. "I love the coaching staff. I love the culture. And, I think they are moving in the right direction.

Theisen was named team captain. The Michigan native proceeded to break the Sun Devils single season scoring record with 42 points in 35 games. Following the college season, he joined the Roadrunners for a late-season tryout.

"He just took off right from the get-go," said Roadrunners head coach Steve Potvin, who was an assistant coach on the team last season.

Theisen made the most of his professional opportunity by scoring five points and adding six assists in the team's final 16 games.

"He was detailed," said Potvin. "He was aggressive, and he added another element that we didn't have last year."

The Coyotes organization rewarded Theisen with an AHL contract for the entire season.

"It means a lot," said Theisen. I just had to show them how I play and I had a pretty good end of the season. I just have to continue to grow and play better here."

"We're happy to have him," said Potvin. "We're looking forward to seeing how he can do and how he progresses here."

