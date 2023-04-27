Former Salpointe coach Dennis Bene to join Bijan Robinson at NFL Draft

TUCSON, Arizona — "His impact on campus, on our team, and our locker room, was second to none," said Dennis Bene.

Dennis Bene coached Salpointe, his alma mater, for nearly two decades, but he only had one player like Bijan Robinson. And, Bene called his number often.

"He was phenomenal," said Bene. "He was the face of our program and southern Arizona football."

At Salpointe, Robinson broke the state's all-time record for rushing yards, as well as touchdowns.

"I think the totality of his greatness is a much off the field as it is on. It's his character, his faith, his humility."

During his junior season at the University of Texas, Robinson was named a unanimous All-American. He won the Doak Walker award as the nation's best running back.

And, when it came time for him to invite a select few to the NFL Draft in Kansas City, he wanted his high school coach there with him.

"I've been on cloud nine since he let me know he was inviting me," said Bene. "I just feel so honored to be there to share the moment with Bijan and his family. It's a tremendous moment, not just for Bijan, but for me. It's once in a lifetime."