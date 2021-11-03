Former North Carolina assistant brings experience to Tommy Lloyd's coaching staff at Arizona

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tommy Lloyd might be in his first-year as a head coach but he has plenty of experience with him on the bench at the University of Arizona.

Steve Robinson joined the Arizona staff after being a long-time assistant under Roy Williams, before Williams's recent retirement from North Carolina.

"I wasn't ready to stop coaching," Robinson told reporters. "My wife told me I needed to get a job. It all worked, timing was right."

It all worked after legendary North Carolina Coach Roy Williams retired and new Tar Heels coach Hubert Davis decided to bring in his own assistant coaches.

Steve Robinson — after spending much of his 38 years coaching with Williams — decided to take up Tommy Lloyd's offer to come to Tucson and coach at Arizona.

"It excited me when I heard about it," Robinson said. "I just said let's make a run at it and see what happens."

After being alongside Williams for 26 years, Robinson says he could anticipate what moves Williams was going to make. Only at Arizona since September, Robinson says he hopes to develop that same intuition with Lloyd.

Arizona Athletics

"What I should do is learn what Tommy needs and wants, and then try to help teach that and convey that to those guys as we kind of go through and go along," said Robinson.

Robinson says Roy Williams had a very structured practice, timed out to the minute. It is much different with the former Gonzaga assistant -- now head coach of Arizona.

"Tommy has a different approach to it," explained Robinson. "Tommy might have ten things he wants to cover today and he gets through and he covers those ten things. So, you know it's different. I like it because for 26 years I've kind of done it that way."

Robinson points out he and Lloyd both have been long-time assistants for powerhouse programs. They both know what is most important.

"Winning and a winning culture that knows what it takes to win. Hopefully that rubs off and helps our guys to understand that on a daily basis. Because you don't just win because you just say I want to win or you don't just win because you say well I go to the University of Arizona we should win. No, you got to outwork people."

Robinson also brings head coaching experience to Lloyd's staff. He was the head man at Tulsa for two years and at Florida State for five seasons.

Robinson and the Wildcats open the season November 9 against NAU.

----

STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

