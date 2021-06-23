Former NFL 1st round pick Elam contributing to Sugar Skulls

TUCSON, Arizona — An All-American at the University of Florida, Matt Elam was selected in the first round of the 2013 NFL draft by the Baltimore Ravens.

"The way he moves on field, the way he thinks, the way he communicates, you see first round talent all over," said head coach Dixie Wooten.

However, Elam, who plays safety and defensive back, battled injuries and inconsistency in Baltimore, and was arrested on drug charges.

"You’ve got to grow up," said Elam. "And, you’ve got to learn from those mistakes. When those things come to you again, when those distractions come to you again, you handle it differently."

Elam has been trying to rebuild his professional career. He's palyed with Saskatchewan in the Canadian Football, league, and now with the Sugar Skulls of the Indoor Football League after reaching out to Wooten.

"He was excited," said Elam. "He said I made his day. That was important because it told me how much he appreciates me."

"He’s the first one in the weight room," said Wooten. "He asks great questions."

Elam hopes his time with the Sugar Skulls can get him back to the the top of his profession.

"Everybody knows about his past," said Wooten. "Let’s show them your future."

"I feel a lot of people dwell on the past, but you’re still thinking about it so you’re going to make that same mistake again," said Elam. "It’s all about growing up and taking accountability so you can be better."

