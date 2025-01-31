Former figure skating champion with Tucson ties reacts to D.C. plane crash

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The figure skating community is mourning the loss of the victims in the D.C. plane crash, including Larry Holliday, a former Tucson resident.

We shared Holliday's story with you in October while he was living in Tucson.

Today the six-time men's skating champion spoke with KGUN 9 to reflect on the tragedy.

"I mean I couldn't even believe it," Holliday said.

Holliday knew the Russian skating couple, Evgenia Shishkova and Vadim Naumov.

The coaches were world champions in the 1990s when Holliday became a champion himself.

Among the two coaches, figure skater Jinna Han, her mother Jin Han, figure skater Spencer Lane, and his mother Christine Lane were also on the flight.

Holliday said he is devastated and spoke about what a loss this is for the skating community

"Just in general that it actually happened, I mean you don't expect it," Holliday said. "It was something out of the blue. Who would ever think that skaters coming back from the national championships would be in an accident like this? Just tell people you love them before you know it could be you on that plane."

An ESPN report said 14 members of the figuring skating community were on the flight.

