Former Empire pitcher Cervantes stars for the Tucson Saguaros

TUCSON, Arizona — Jaymon Cervantes actually started his Empire High School career as a catcher, but moved to pitcher out of necessity.

"I enjoyed it," remembered Cervantes. "I got better at it, and decided to stick with it."

Lightly recruited, Cervantes ended up playing junior college baseball in Minnesota before finishing at Minot State.

"I loved everything about it except for the weather."

Cervantes didn't have professional offers. He returned to Tucson and coached baseball at Sahuaro High School while also working as a personal trainer.

After not playing competitively for four years, Cervantes decided to give his pro career one more shot. He went to a tryout for the Pioneer League in Scottsdale where he caught the eye of the Tucson Saguaros.

"I was beyond excited just to get an opportunity to play again. At that point, it didn't matter to me where it was. But, to not only play again but to chase my dream in my hometown, I thought that was the coolest part of it."

Cervantes is now trying to make the most of that opportunity, and his fastball has now helped him strike out more batters than innings pitched.

Pecos League play has been well documented. It's a nine week season at minor league baseball's lowest level. This year's Saguaros are in first place.

"A lot of these guys were slept on. We've got chemistry and talent. It's been a lot of fun."

Cervantes would love to move up to a higher level of minor league baseball, but for now he's enjoying the sport and its comradery.