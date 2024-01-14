Watch Now
Former Canyon del Oro star RB Kayden Luke commits to Arizona Football

KGUN
Kayden Luke (30) scores a touchdown against Mica Mountain.
Posted at 2:32 PM, Jan 14, 2024
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) - Canyon del Oro High School star running back and wrestler Kayden Luke has committed to play football for Arizona as a preferred walk-on.

Luke announced the news on social media Saturday night.

Luke rushed for 29 touchdowns for the Dorados this past season en route to a 4A state title.

RELATED: Canyon del Oro's Kayden Luke excels in not one, but two sports

