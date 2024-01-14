Former Canyon del Oro star RB Kayden Luke commits to Arizona Football

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) - Canyon del Oro High School star running back and wrestler Kayden Luke has committed to play football for Arizona as a preferred walk-on.
Luke announced the news on social media Saturday night.
Extremely excited to be spending the next 4 years playing football at the University of Arizona!
🐻⬇️❗️@cdo_football @CoaJordanAZ @CoachERossi @SMckee41 @ScottieGraham @brennanpcarroll @chuckcecil26 @CoachJeddFisch @CoachPaopao pic.twitter.com/YkgYi2XM5D
Luke rushed for 29 touchdowns for the Dorados this past season en route to a 4A state title.
