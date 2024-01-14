Former Canyon del Oro star RB Kayden Luke commits to Arizona Football

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) - Canyon del Oro High School star running back and wrestler Kayden Luke has committed to play football for Arizona as a preferred walk-on.

Luke announced the news on social media Saturday night.

Luke rushed for 29 touchdowns for the Dorados this past season en route to a 4A state title.

RELATED: Canyon del Oro's Kayden Luke excels in not one, but two sports

----

STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

