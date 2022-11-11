Former CDO star Blake Martinez retires from NFL

TUCSON, Arizona — Former Canyon del Oro High School football star Blake Martinez has retired from the NFL midway through the season.

The Las Vegas Raiders linebacker made the announcement via instagram.

"I’m announcing my retirement from the game of football! I had an amazing journey with some incredible franchises, and made lifelong friendships. I have chosen to step away from this career at this time to focus on my family and future passions! I am excited for this new journey and appreciate all the fans and organizations that have supported me throughout the years!"

Martinez was a 2016 fourth-round draft pick of the Packers and spent the previous two seasons with the New York Giants before signing with the Raiders on Oct. 4. He started two of four games for Las Vegas and had 20 tackles, including 14 solo.

He had 13 career sacks and four interceptions in 84 career games.