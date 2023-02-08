Former Benson football coach Chris Determan joins Buena's coaching staff

SIERRA VISTA, Ariz. (KGUN) — Former Benson High School football coach Chris Determan is now an assistant coach for the Buena High School football team.

The Sierra Vista Unified School District Governing board voted this evening to approve the consent agenda, which included a contract for Determan. He will join head coach Joe Thomas' coaching staff as an assistant coach — working with the quarterbacks, defensive back and special teams.

“I think it’s going to be a lot of fun working with Coach Thomas and these kids," Determan shared. "They’ve got some things coming up I think they’re going to be real successful and real positive and I can help that in any way shape or form I’m all for it."

Determan coached the Benson football team for 19 seasons and made two trips to the 2A Conference state finals— most recently in 2020. He left Benson with a 126-80-1 record as head coach.

"His coaching history speaks for itself," Thomas said. "He definitely knows how to get the best out of his players. I am excited to have him on staff here at Buena. He will be bring with him a great attitude, a lot of knowledge and a new nasty to the program."

In his final season with the Bobcats, his team had a 10-3 record and the made it to the state semifinals. He resigned in March of 2022.

"It’s not a matter of whether I wanted to get out or didn’t want to get out before," Determan expressed. "It’s a matter of: I want to be here."

Although he's moving up to a bigger school, he hopes his experience can help the Colts.

“I’m not coming and trying to change anything," Determan said. "What I’m trying to do is help out, help the Buena football community become better. And by doing that, hopefully the kids learn a little bit more about life and how things work out how they move forward. That’s the goal.”

Being away from the game and the athletes for years made him realize what he misses most about coaching is the impact he has on athletes.

"When you work with kids and when you’re with them all the time you still have an itch (when you stop working with them)," Determan said. "You still want to help kids be successful and you still want to watch them grow and make fantastic men and go out into the community and do some great things."