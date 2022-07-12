Former Arizona Wildcats football player facing manslaughter charge near Houston

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A former Arizona Wildcats football player was arrested in the Houston area Monday in connection with his girlfriend's shooting death.

Police arrested Bobby Wolfe, 22, on a manslaughter charge for the killing of 23-year-old Chrisheena Lamontrici in Pasadena, Texas, which is in the Houston metro area.

Officers found Lamontrici with several gunshot wounds at an apartment on the 4000 block of Burke Road.

She was flown to the hospital but died from her wounds.

According to ABC 7 Chicago, Wolfe told authorities that he mistook Lamontrici for a burglar. Family members told ABC 7 that the couple was in a relationship.

Wolfe, who is from Houston, played defensive back for Arizona in 2019. He made six tackles that season as a freshman and did not appear in any games the following seasons before leaving the roster prior to the 2021 season.

Wolfe stayed at the scene, told police he shot Lamontrici and cooperated with the investigation. Police have the gun used in the killing in custody.