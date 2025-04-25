Former Arizona Wildcat Tetairoa McMillan selected 8th overall by Panthers

GREEN BAY, Wis. — Former Arizona wide receiver Tetairoa McMillian has been selected 8th overall by the Carolina Panthers.

Former Arizona Wildcats standout has officially been selected in the 2025 NFL Draft, marking a significant milestone in his football career.

The Panthers chose McMillan with the 8th overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft held at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin

McMillan, affectionately known as "T-Mac," leaves behind a storied college career in Tucson.

He became Arizona's all-time leader in receiving yards, amassing 3,423 yards over three seasons.

His junior year was his most impressive statistically. He had 84 receptions for 1,319 yards and eight touchdowns, earning him first-team All-Big 12 honors.

Throughout the draft process, McMillan was widely regarded as one of the top wide receiver prospects.

McMillan's selection is the fifth highest in the history of the University of Arizona football program.

Fans and alumni alike will be watching closely as he embarks on his NFL journey with the Panthers.

KGUN 9 will continue to provide updates on McMillan's transition to the NFL and his impact in Carolina.