Former Arizona Wildcat guard Kerr Kriisa transferring to West Virginia

TUCSON, Arizona — Former Arizona men's basketball guard Kerr Kriisa is transferring to West Virginia University, according to his instagram account.

Kriisa led the Pac-12 in assists this past season but decided to enter the transfer portal following the Wildcats first round loss to Princeton in the NCAA Tournament. He also shot 37-percent from both the field and from three while starting a total of 34 of the 35 Arizona games last season.

Kriisa has two years of eligibility remaining. He reportedly chose West Virginia over Nebraska, Xavier, as well as others.

Kylan Boswell is expected to start at point guard for the Wildcats next season.