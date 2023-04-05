Watch Now
Former Arizona Wildcat guard Kerr Kriisa transferring to West Virginia

Rick Scuteri/AP
Arizona guard Kerr Kriisa (25) reacts after Arizona State guard Desmond Cambridge Jr. hits a three point buzzer beater to defeat Arizona 89-88 during an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023, in Tucson, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)
Posted at 11:10 AM, Apr 05, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-05 14:10:43-04

TUCSON, Arizona — Former Arizona men's basketball guard Kerr Kriisa is transferring to West Virginia University, according to his instagram account.

Kriisa led the Pac-12 in assists this past season but decided to enter the transfer portal following the Wildcats first round loss to Princeton in the NCAA Tournament. He also shot 37-percent from both the field and from three while starting a total of 34 of the 35 Arizona games last season.

Kriisa has two years of eligibility remaining. He reportedly chose West Virginia over Nebraska, Xavier, as well as others.

Kylan Boswell is expected to start at point guard for the Wildcats next season.

