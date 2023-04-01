Former Arizona golfer Therese Warner living her dream as a professional golfer

TUCSON, Arizona — Therese Warner grew up paying golf her family in her home state of Washington, dreaming of becoming a professional golfer.

What began as a shared interest with her family turned in to more when it was evident that Warner had the ability to play golf a high collegiate level, and she chose to play at the University of Arizona.

"The U of A was one of my dream schools from the very beginning," said Warner. "The girls that played there were always really strong golfers and they go and play professionally after they have played at the University of Arizona."

After two years with the Wildcats, the Washington native was ready to take full swing at a career as a professional golfer.

Now, she's on the Epson Tour, an LGPA qualifying tour that is stopping this week at Casino del Sol's Sewalio Golf Course. Unlike the professionals on the PGA Tour, she is playing without a sponsor, and for much less prize money.

"In college golf you have a team supplying everything. All of your needs. Out here, it's just you."

Warner is hoping that playing at the course where she practiced in college can help her have a good showing this week. Meanwhile, she's obtained her goal of being a professional golfer, something few are able to accomplish.