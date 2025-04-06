Watch Now
SportsLocal Sports

Actions

Former Arizona Athletic Director, Dr. Cedric Dempsey dies at the age of 92

At the age of 92, former Arizona Athletic Director, Dr. Cedric Dempsey passed away on Saturday night.
Posted

TUCSON, Ariz. — Members of the University of Arizona community are mourning the loss of Former Athletic Director, Dr. Cedric Dempsey. Dempsey died at the age of 92, the University announced on Saturday night.

He served as the Wildcat's Athletic Director for 11 years, beginning in 1983. Under Dempsey's leadership, he was well known for hiring iconic coaches like Lute Olson, Dick Tomey and Mike Candrea.

Dempsey saw five National Championships, 39 individual NCAA Championships and 17 Pac-10 Championships. Eventually, Dempsey moved on to become the Executive Director of the NCAA from 1994-2002.

Current Arizona A.D., Desireé Reed-Francois said "Cedric painted a picture for me that I could one day be an athletic director. He will be deeply missed by our family and everyone in the University of Arizona Community."
----
STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

480x360 web banner NO X.jpg

WATCH THE HUDDLE

Find the stories in your neighborhood