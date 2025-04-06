Former Arizona Athletic Director, Dr. Cedric Dempsey dies at the age of 92

TUCSON, Ariz. — Members of the University of Arizona community are mourning the loss of Former Athletic Director, Dr. Cedric Dempsey. Dempsey died at the age of 92, the University announced on Saturday night.

He served as the Wildcat's Athletic Director for 11 years, beginning in 1983. Under Dempsey's leadership, he was well known for hiring iconic coaches like Lute Olson, Dick Tomey and Mike Candrea.

Dempsey saw five National Championships, 39 individual NCAA Championships and 17 Pac-10 Championships. Eventually, Dempsey moved on to become the Executive Director of the NCAA from 1994-2002.

Current Arizona A.D., Desireé Reed-Francois said "Cedric painted a picture for me that I could one day be an athletic director. He will be deeply missed by our family and everyone in the University of Arizona Community."

