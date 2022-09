Football Friday Night: Sabino, Walden Grove, Cholla, and Pusch Ridge all win

Posted at 11:49 PM, Sep 09, 2022

TUCSON, Arizona — High School Football Scores: Benson 55, Bisbee 18

Bradsahw Mountain 41, Mica Mountain 14

Cactus Shadows 17, Sunnyside 14

Cholla 14, Sahuarita 11

Copper Canyon 12, Rincon 6 (F/OT)

Higley 49, Mountain View 7

Paradise Valley 37, Flowing Wells 0

Pueblo 35, Safford 27

Pusch Ridge Christian 34, Catalina Foothills 9

Tombstone 47, Globe 8

Sabino 41, Sahuaro 20

St. David 52, Duncan 0

Skyline 47, Tucson 26

Walden Grove 48, Greenway 7

