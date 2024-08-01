Fix it or move out; Warren Ballpark gets infield renovations for the first time since 1957

BISBEE, Ariz. — After almost 70 years of no update to the infield at the historic Warren Ballpark, the Bisbee School District was told to make some changes.

It will the first renovation to this infield since 1957, this coming after the AIA told the Bisbee to fix it up or find a new place to play.

“We’d been told that it has become an unsafe ball field," Warren Ballpark Historian, Mike Anderson said.

Warren Ballpark had seen it’s wear and tear over the years — uneven baselines, bumps, dips and for Bisbee kids its no big deal.

“They know where the bad hops are but for visiting teams it could cause a serious problem; it could cause a kid taking a ball in the chops," Anderson said.

The AIA said it was time for some repairs and since Bisbee High School has been playing on this field since 1909, the chance of losing their field was not an option.

“Considering they are the defending 2A state baseball champs, to think that Bisbee High School couldn’t play on their home field would be a pretty hard thing for all of us to bear," Anderson said.

So, the Friends of Warren Ballpark and Bisbee School District got right to work. $50,000 later and renovations began.

“Our organization stepped up to the plate, the school district stepped up to the plate and hopefully we’re going to knock it out of the park," Anderson said.

Construction is still in early stages but the hope is to be finished by this upcoming baseball season.

“Next year, Bisbee High School will have a great field to play on," Anderson said. "It will be the pride and envy of every other high school in the state of Arizona.”

—— Erin Patterson is a reporter for KGUN 9. She's agraduate of the University of Alabama with a Bachelor’s in News Media with a Sports Concentration. Erin recently obtained her Master's Degree in Sports Journalism from Arizona State University at the Walter Cronkite School of Journalism, where she gained experience a sports reporter, anchor and producer. Share your story ideas and important issues with Erin by emailing erin.patterson@kgun9.com.

