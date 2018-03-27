Five-star recruit again considering Arizona Wildcats

TUCSON, Ariz. - Five-star forward Jordan Brown is again considering the Arizona Wildcats.

At this week's McDonald's All-American game in Atlanta, Brown told Adam Zagoria of Flohoops.com that the Wildcats are back on his radar.

"I kind of re-opened up and Stanford's gotten involved and also Arizona, too," he said Monday after practice in Atlanta. "I'm just kind of waiting out the process now to figure things out because most of my time spent up until now was spent getting ready for this."

The 6-11 power forward from Napa Valley (CA) Prolific Prep was originally recruited by Arizona before the FBI wiretap scandal broke.

According to Flohoops.com Arizona head coach Sean Miller has communicated with Dion Brown, Jordan's father.

"Just kind of waiting on how things go," Brown said of Arizona. "If things get cleared up, then I'm going to think more on it."

Besides Arizona and Stanford, reports say Brown is considering St. John's, Nevada, Gonzaga, Cal, Oregon, and Louisiana-Lafayette.