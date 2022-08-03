Fisch-ing out wins as Arizona Football holds local media day

TUCSON, Arizona — It's Jedd Fisch's second season as Arizona Football's head coach, but in a way it feels like is first.

"We weren't really in a situation to build the program because we weren't bringing anybody into the program," said Fisch, who's team finished 1-11 last season. "The build is starting now that there is an influx of players and facilities and changes."

Fisch is referring to a recently remodeled locker room and the Pac-12's third best recruiting class, according to 247 sports. One incoming player who should make an immediate impact is transfer quarterback Jayden de Laura, who was the Pac-12 Freshman of the Year last season while playing for Washington State.

De Laura says he's not coming to be a part of a losing culture.

"I would say I believe in that," said de Laura. "A lot of the guys on the team, especially the ones who were here last year would advocate for that."

Wildcat defensive coordinator Johnny Nansen is in his first season with the team after arriving from UCLA. He'll look to improve upon how the Wildcats managed just six takeaways last season.

"You have to coach everything," said Nansen. "Obviously, we have to be physical. We have to be nasty. But, they've got to enjoy the game. It's still a football game. And, if they are having fun, all the other things are going to fall into place."

Arizona will hold its first practice of fall camp on Wednesday.