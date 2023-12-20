Fifita to McMillan: From high school teammates to Wildcat teammates

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Quarterback Noah Fifita and wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan were teammates at Servite High School in Aanaheim, Calif., and their chemistry on the field has transferred over to Arizona Stadium.

Fifita took over the starting role during this season when Jayden de Laura injured his ankle. In their last game against ASU, Fifita broke the school's single game passing record when he threw for over 500 yards, and McMillian broke the Territorial Cup record with 266 yards receiving.

"I think our chemistry on the field is a direct result of our relationship off the field," said Fifita. "Their is so much trust, there."

Now, the two friends are helping to lead 9-3 Arizona into the Valero Alamo Bowl against 10-2 Oklahoma.