Fifita throws for 376 yards and 5 TDs in 3 quarters, Arizona routs Oklahoma State 41-13

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Noah Fifita threw for 376 yards in three quarters and hit Tre Spivey on two of his five touchdown passes, leading Arizona to a 41-13 rout of Oklahoma State on Saturday.

Coming off a 39-14 loss to No. 14 Iowa State, the Wildcats (4-1, 1-1 Big 12) bounced back with a strong performance on both sides of the ball to match their win total from last season and best start since 2019.

“Anytime you can win a conference game, it builds momentum and we need that,” Arizona coach Brent Brennan said.

Arizona racked up 478 total yards against one of the nation's worst defenses, led by Fifita's 28-of-38 passing. The Wildcats' defense corralled the Cowboys (1-4, 0-2) most of the afternoon, holding them to 158 total yards and seven first downs while forcing two turnovers.

Oklahoma State has lost 11 straight Big 12 games.

“They played well, we did not,” Oklahoma State interim coach Doug Meacham said. “You can attribute some of that to their defense — they've got a good defense. There's some stuff we've got to work on defense and try to figure it out next week.”

Oklahoma State lost 45-27 to Baylor last Saturday in its first game without head coach Mike Gundy in more than 20 years and made more changes this week, firing defensive coordinator Todd Grantham.

Clint Bowen was elevated to take over a defense that's last in the Big 12 Conference and 129th nationally, but it did little good against Arizona

Fifita hit Spivey on touchdown passes of 13 and 22 yards, then scrambled through an array of blitzing Cowboys to find Luke Wysong on a 47-yard TD that put the Wildcats up 21-3.

Arizona closed an ugly third quarter — three combined turnovers — with a flourish to go up 38-6. Fifita found Javin Whatley for a 21-yard touchdown and hit Chris Hunter on a 29-yard score the first play after Arizona's defense forced a turnover on downs.

“You look in that locker room, there’s some guys with their heads down — they’re hurting — and that’s a good sign,” Meacham said. “I appreciate the way they’re responding and how they’re fighting.”

No passing zone

Arizona entered Saturday's game as one of two FBS teams to not allow a touchdown passing. Now the Wildcats are alone after Nebraska allowed a passing touchdown against Michigan State.

Arizona allowed 22 touchdowns through the air last season.

“Every game we're focused on big plays may happen, but the main thing is keeping them out of the end zone and I'm glad our secondary has been able to do that,” Arizona linebacker Max Harris said.

After the catch

A big part of Arizona's success through the air came after the catch. The Wildcats had 205 yards after the catch against Oklahoma State, including Spivey making two defenders whiff on tackles during his second TD catch.

“There’s a certain physicality, there’s a certain mindset that comes with playing with the football in your hands after you catch it, and so to see it in a positive way was good,” Brennan said.

The takeaway

Oklahoma State: The Cowboys have struggled no matter who's the coach. Oklahoma State's defense continued to labor against Power 4 programs and its offense seemed stuck in the desert sand despite trying a variety of misdirection plays.

Arizona: The Wildcats needed a bounce back after last week's letdown and got it by dominating both sides of the ball.

Up next

Oklahoma State hosts Houston next Saturday.

Arizona hosts No. 23 BYU next Saturday.