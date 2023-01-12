FC Tucson to host 2023 Desert Showcase at Kino Stadium

TUCSON, Arizona — FC Tucson will host the 2023 FC Tucson Desert Showcase Presented by Visit Tucson at Kino North Complex in Tucson, AZ, February 8-18, 2023.

The preseason friendly matches will include 2 former MLS Champions. Headlining the event will be Real Salt Lake, featuring Tucson native Justen Glad, and the Chicago Fire FC, featuring Swiss World Cup goal scorer and former Liverpool player Xherdan Shaqiri.

Additionally, there will be seven USL Championship clubs including Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup finalist Sacramento Republic FC, USL Championship finalist Louisville City FC, Western Conference finalist Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC, El Paso Locomotive FC, New Mexico United, Detroit City FC, and Phoenix Rising FC.

This will be the 13th consecutive season that FC Tucson has hosted teams for MLS preseason.

“We are thrilled to open this era of FC Tucson ownership with the continuation of professional soccer matches in Tucson and to energize the Tucson soccer community before a huge summer with the Women’s World Cup, FC Tucson’s USL League Two Men’s Soccer, and FC Tucson Women’s WPSL team,” FC Tucson founder and new owner Jon Pearlman said in a statement. “Jeff and I would like to thank the Pima County Stadium District, Visit Tucson, our dedicated staff, our partners and all of the clubs joining us this year for helping us make this event a possibility.”

FC Tucson also announced that Tucsonan Mark Biagi will serve as Head Coach of the USL League Two team and Kelly Pierce will return for her 3rd year as Head Coach of the FC Tucson Women.