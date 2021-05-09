FC Tucson ties Forward Madison FC, 1-1, in home opener

TUCSON, Arizona — Playing in front of a limited capacity of 680 fanas at Kino Stadium, FC Tucson tied Forward Madison FC, 1-1, in its home opener.

After a scoreless first half, forward Deri Corfe, from Chester, England, pounced on a giveaway by Forward Madison in the 52nd minute and netted one home against keeper Phil Breno for his first goal in an FC Tucson uniform.

“I just saw it was a sloppy pass and just thought I could take a gamble nick it,” Corfe said. “Luckily, I flicked it over the guy’s leg and it was just a one-v.-one against the keeper.”

Sixteen minutes later, Forward Madison notched the equalizer when Jake Keegan right-footed a shot home.

“We were dangerous at times but struggled to break them down," said head coach John Galas. "Sometimes we are trying to walk it into the goal.”

FC Tucson (0-1-1) will next play on Sunday, May 16, in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. FC Tucson will host a watch party for all May away matches at American Eat Co.