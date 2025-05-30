FC Tucson starts 2-0 while FC Tucson Women change coaches

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — USL League 2 Western Conference defending champion FC Tucson is off to a 2-0 start as it hosts Coachella Valley on Friday night at Kino Sports Complex.

"We're building off of head coach Sebastian Pineda taking us to the Final Four last year," said FC Tucson President Jon Pearlman. "We have key pieces coming back like Ismael Ruiz, Brandon Sanchez, D'Andre Pickett, and Paul Caliari. We also have newcomers that are impactful."

Meanwhile, the FC Tucson women made a coaching change prior to their opening night win over Arizona Arsenal. Ryan Hall will remain with the organization but assistant coach and former FC Tucson Women's player Caylee Carter will coach the team for the remainder of the season.

"Ryan did a good job getting us started with the season," added Pearlman. Looking at his responsibilities such as the youth program, we thought it was best to put his focus, there. Caylee Carter has been with the team for multiple years as an assistant. She's a former player so it was an easy piece to put in there."

