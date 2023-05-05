FC Tucson moves to USL League Two

TUCSON, Arizona — They have the same name, they play on the same field, but FC Tucson will be playing in a new league, as it steps down from USL League One to USL League Two.

However, it's not unfamiliar territory. FC Tucson began as a franchise in USL League Two when it is was called the Premier Development League, and the team made several post-season runs.

"The advantage for us is that we have a good history, here," said FC Tucson head coach Mark Biagi.

Biagi, a Vail native, takes over as head coach this season after three years as an assistant coach.

"There is quality soccer with these players. There is youth."

The roster includes goalie Casper Mols, who was first-team All-American last season at the University of Kentucky. And, returning player Jerod Allen, who is from Buena. Allen was a ball boy when the team was in the PDL.

"It's kind of cool to relive it all from the players perspective," said Allen.

The advantage of playing in USL League Two is that there is less travel. And, it's Tucson's team, with no affiliation from Phoenix Rising FC or any other non-local team.

There are seven players with local ties on the roster.

"I certainly feel a sense of pride," said Biagi. "I've lived in this city for a long time. I know the players, here, will be a part of the community. We are happy to represent FC Tucson and this city."