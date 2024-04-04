FC Tucson: Meet new head coach Sebastian Pineda

TUCSON, Ariz. — The United Soccer League Two season is just a month away and FC Tucson will have a bit of a change this year.

This year, the team will be led by a new coach, a coach that already has ties to the program.

“I’ve been a part of this club for many years now," new head coach Sebastian Pineda said. "Just getting this opportunity has been a huge accomplishment for me.”

Pineda first came to FC Tucson as a player in 2015, now he becomes its eighth head coach.

“It’s my first opportunity as a head coach so there’s always that anxiety," Pineda said. "I always compare it to when you play the big games and you’re out there before getting on to the field. So I have that inside of me.”

Despite the nerves being the same – the job is not. From player to coach was not an easy transition for Pineda.

“It was tough at the beginning because you still have that player mindset. But eventually it goes away and you begin to see the game different," Pineda said.

Pineda has just finished recruiting for the 2024 season. Recruiting players from 10 different countries, about a half-dozen of them from right here in Tucson.

“I’m excited to see the guys on May 1st showing up," Pineda said. "This year I’m expecting it to be a big year for FC Tucson, and hopefully the community can support us.”

The regular season kicks off Friday, May 24 against the Ventura County Fusion.

