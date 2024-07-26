FC Tucson goalkeeper steps up; Proves his place on the field come playoffs

TUCSON, Ariz. — As FC Tucson preps for the Western Conference Finals, they prep with a different goalkeeper than they had throughout the entire regular season.

But, after only three starts in the past three games, goalkeeper, Nils Roth has proven he belongs on the field and Coach Sebastian Pineda says his ties to Tucson is what makes him work that much harder.

“When the guys are not to the standard, he’s one of the first ones to be like ‘what are we doing,'" FC Tucson's coach, Sebastian Pineda said.

Nils Roth made his way from Switzerland to Tucson in 2018. Making his soccer debut in Southern Arizona at Pima Community College.

“It became my second home and of course it means a lot to represent the town," FC Tucson goalkeeper, Nils Roth said.

Not only did he find a second home at PCC but Roth also found his wife, Emily, who is a PCC volleyball alumni.

“We met in the athletic training room and then we got married end of last year shortly after our first daughter Ella was born and just a month ago, we welcomed our second daughter Mila," Roth said.

And just a month ago, Roth had no idea he’d be representing FC Tucson in goal come playoffs.

“We knew that we had to fill his footsteps and I’m lucky I got the chance and I go to step up and help the team to where we are right now.”

Roth is talking about Alex Svetanoff, who had to return to University of Lousiville for his college training, leaving Roth to take over.

“When he got his opportunity in the last game, he showed up," Pineda said. "He was big for us in that last regular season game and then in the last two playoff games he was able to show his experience and what he brings to the team.”

The last regular season game was Roth’s first start. Since then, he has played a total of 273 minutes almost 3 times as much as he did the entire season.

“I think that he proved a point to the whole team and after that the confidence form the guys just grew and now, they see him as the guy back there," Pineda said.

After a shutout in the semi finals against Ventura Fusion, Roth and his team are heading to the Western Conference Finals in Illinois, Friday against Project 510.

