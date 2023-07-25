Father-daughter duo leads Willcox Softball in Little League West Regionals

TUCSON, Arizona — Pat Macumber is coaching several girls who won last year's 8-10 year old Arizona state softball tournament. They repeated as champions, this year, in the 11-12 year old group.

His star player is his starting pitcher, who happens to be his daughter, Hattie Macumber.

"It's fun, sometimes," said Hattie. "Sometimes, he can be a little hard, but that's what makes me get up to this level, and that's what makes my team get up to this level."

"We have a good relationship," said Pat Macumber. "Sometimes, she looks at me like Dad when I'm in coach-mode."

It's working because the Willcox team is now in San Bernadino, California, representing Arizona in the Little League West Regional Tournament.

"We're proud to be from Willcox," said Pat. "The community has been just amazing to us as far as donations, support, and well-wishing. It's been pretty touching as the community has backed these girls.

In Willcox's first regional game against a team from Nevada, Hattie threw a no-hitter in an 8-0 win.

"My defense was great," said Hattie. "They backed me up. I love them so much."

Now, Willcox is in the semifinals, and will play a team from Los Angeles on Wednesday, a game scheduled to air on ESPN+.

"If we can perform like we did in the last game, we've got a shot," said Pat Macumber.

The team from Cochise County is two wins away from the Little League Softball World Series thanks in part to a father-daughter duo.

"We always wonder when we get to the next level how we're going to look," said Pat Macumber. "So far, at every level we've gone to, our girls have looked competitive. We can't wait to see what kind of challenges are ahead."

