Father-Daughter Double Play as Jasmine Perezchica follows in Tony's path

TUCSON, Arizona — It was last September when the Diamondbacks hosted "University of Arizona Night" at Chase Field.

For Diamondbacks third base coach Tony Perezchica, it could have been "Take Your Daughter to Work Night."

"It was kind of cool for both of our worlds to collide together," said Jasmine Perezchica.

Jasmine Perezchica is a starting outfielder and leadoff hitter for the Wildcats, and she leads the team runs scored. Tony has also been her coach ever since she was five years old.

"I just wanted her to have fun with it," said Tony. "Have fun, go enjoy, throw the baseball, go dive, go slide, go do all the things that kids should be doing which is having fun."

Tony credits his wife, Natalie, for taking her to tournaments when she was younger. It wasn't long before Tony noticed Jasmine's speed and other abilities.

"All of a sudden, she learned how to bunt," said Tony. "She learned how to put the ball in play. She became a pretty good defender. I thought that maybe she had a chance to play college softball.

The Perezchicas were familiar with the Arizona Wildcats, especially considering the Diamondbacks used to hold spring training in Tucson.

"Mike Candrea is a great person," said Tony Perezchica. "He's a great coach, and now you have Caitlin Lowe who takes over. It's family. That's the way I look at it, and I'm excited that she's here."

Tony is able to attend early season games, where he is like any other nervous Dad in the stands.

"He'll send me videos throughout the week to tweak my swing and support me along the way," said Jasmine. "He's busy, but we're close."

Once spring training starts, Tony isn't able to attend as many games. It's why that night last September at Chase Field was so special, even before an unexpected surprise.

"They said that Jasmine was going to do throw the first pitch," said Tony. "I was like, 'What.'"

It was one of four first pitches next to Mike Candrea, Tommy Lloyd, and Dr. Robert Robbins.

"It was amazing," said Jasmine. "It was a very exciting experience."

"I'm very proud of her," said Tony.

One could say the sport is in their DNA, and Tony and Jasmine Perezchica's father-daughter connection also provides one between the state's Major League Baseball team, and it's perennial powerhouse softball team.

