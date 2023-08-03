Father and son lead Randolph Little League into Junior West Regionals

TUCSON, Arizona — "It's every Dad's dream," said Randolph head coach Bryan Hendrick. "To have your own kid on the deam."

Randolph's dream was about to end after it lost its first game in the Arizona state tournament.

"I love how we battled it out," said Andrew Hendrick, a pitcher and catcher on the team." We kept winning and winning."

Against improbable odds, Randolph won seven straight games in the elimination bracket to win the state tournament.

"This team has heart," said Bryan Hendrick. "When you think it's about to end, they come out of nowhere because they don't stop until that umpire says 'ballgame.'"

The ballgame now is the West Regionals in Bend, Oregon.

"A lot of these kids have never flown before," said Hendrick. "I teach these kids one thing when they step on the field and that is to own the field."

To avoid the elimination bracket this week, Randolph needs to beat a team fro Northern California. The father-son combination and company will take the field on a seven game winning streak.

"Every father would like to have this moment with his son. Watching him fight with his teammates and come together to make it this far. It's an awesome feeling."