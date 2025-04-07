Fast. Violent. Physical. The mantra for Arizona Football's Running Backs room

TUCSON, Ariz. — Fast. Violent. Physical.

F.V.P.

That’s what Arizona Football’s Assistant Head Coach/Running Backs Coach, Alonzo Carter said is the mantra in the running backs room for the wildcats this season.

“You can just be fast one play, violent the next play and physical the next," Arizona Running Back, Kedrick Reescano said. "You have to be all that in one in every single play of the game.”

Last season, Arizona Football only averaged 106.6 rushing yards per game. Now, with a new offensive scheme, the Wildcats hope that number goes up.

“The biggest thing for my group is to be the model," Carter said. "I want them to be the standard for the whole team, not just for the offense but the whole team.”

Carter relying on players like Reescano and transfers, Ismail Mahdi and Quincy Craig.

“All of those young men, when the ball is in their hands can affect the game and they’ll be great on special teams, all three of them," Carter said.

Carter said out of the three he has seen the most growth from Craig.

“If anyone was there the first day of spring ball, he had his worst day," Carter said. “But, I just want to give him credit for responding. From practice two to now you just see him getting better and better and better, but I try not to really single out individuals because I’m just excited about the whole group.”

