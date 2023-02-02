Exact Sciences to sponsor the PGA Tour Champions Cologuard Classic through 2027

TUCSON, Arizona — Exact Sciences, the maker of Cologuard, announced today that they will be the main sponsor of the Cologuard Classic through 2027.

Tournament ambassador Jerry Kelly was on hand at Omni Tucson National for Thursday's announcement. Kelly, who's wife, Carol, has battled kidney cancer, said the cancer now hits even closer to home for him.

"Within the family is certainly different," said Kelly. "And, balancing that with losing friends and with a chance of losing a loved on, it just means more to me this year."

Cologuard is a product that screens for colon cancer.

“We are thrilled to add Exact Sciences as our presenting sponsor and to extend Cologuard’s partnership with PGA TOUR Champions,” said PGA TOUR Champions President Miller Brady. “We have seen firsthand how important this event is to the Tucson community, and with Exact Sciences joining as a presenting sponsor, this extension ensures its continued positive impact.

The 2023 Cologuard Classic by Exact Sciences will take place at the Omni Tucson National Resort from February 27th through March 5th and will have a $2.2 million purse, with $330,000 to the winner.

