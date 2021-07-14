Ex-Wildcat Deandre Ayton putting Game 3 foul troubles behind him

MILWAUKEE, Wisc (KGUN) — Despite a Game 3 loss in the NBA Finals, the Phoenix Suns still lead the Bucks in the best-of-seven series.

On the eve of game 4, former Arizona Wildcat Deandre Ayton says the foul trouble he had in Game 3 will not impact the way he plays the rest of the series.

The Phoenix Suns center scored 18 points and grabbed nine rebounds in the Game 3 loss in Milwaukee. But played less than 25 minutes on Sunday.

He ended up with five fouls, the first time this postseason he committed more than four in a single game.

"I'm not going to let none of those foul calls change my aggression," Ayton told the media on Tuesday.

Phoenix still owns a 2-1 lead in the series heading into Game 4 Wednesday.

Ayton is averaging 16.7 points and 13 rebounds in the finals.

The Suns' lack of size makes it imperative that Ayton stay on the floor.

"I'm not going to let that game bother me, to be honest," said Ayton.

Ayton told reporters his plan moving forward.

"Mainly just show my hands early, letting the refs know where I'm at, feeling the refs out throughout the game, on my physicality, how I'm playing my defense."

Milwaukee would like to get Ayton in foul trouble again Wednesday night.

Ayton says he has done his homework and plans to avoid the same problems the rest of the series, even if it means matching up with Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo, the NBA MVP.

"You just have to keep up. Match the physicality and not really back down or try to brace contact. That's where the fouls come in. But he is a difficult dude to to contest when he's in rhythm."

Ayton and the Suns face the Bucks in Game 4 Wednesday night on KGUN9. Pregame coverage begins at 5:30 p.m.